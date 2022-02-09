Watch
Nolan King, suspected of 2nd-degree murder in Parliament Pub altercation, denied bond

Rodney Pettit died of his injuries at Nebraska Medicine
Steffani Nolte (KMTV)
Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha, Nebraska
Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:42:07-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday morning, Nolan King was denied bond by Judge Stephanie Shearer in a first appearance in Douglas County Court.

King will remain in custody on charges of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. King was arrested on Monday, originally charged with felonious assault for his alleged role in a Saturday night altercation at Parliament Pub that left Rodney Pettit, 41, with life-threatening injuries.

Pettit died at Nebraska Medicine later on the day that King was arrested, and the charges were upgraded to murder in the second degree on Tuesday.

King's case will be continued on March 15 at 1:00 p.m.

