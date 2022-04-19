Nomi Health offering free mental health care for frontline workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nomi Health has been well known for providing covid tests to Nebraskans throughout the pandemic.

Now, the health care provider is looking to give back to those who have been battling the virus on the front line for the last two years.

It is sponsoring $1 million for frontline workers to get mental health care through Tava Health, a provider of mental health benefits.

It is not just being offered at a more affordable rate but instead being offered to workers in Nebraska for free.

“The past two years have been so hard on our frontline healthcare workers, and Nomi Health is really proud to do even just a little bit to give back in our communities and really create a safe place for these people to go and get the help they need,” Nomi Health’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Rebecca Langle said. “They've done so much for us these past two years."

Nomi Health says it offers free mental healthcare through Tava Health for its employees as well, and its programs are specifically catered for healthcare workers.

“If you consider yourself a front-line healthcare worker in the state of Nebraska, then you are eligible. You just enter in your name and place of employment, which is just for us to track where people are coming from. It doesn't go back to your employer, it's completely confidential,” Langle said. “It’s that easy, then you have 12 free sessions."

Those who are eligible can sign up now and can begin their appointments as early as June 1. The initiative will run throughout the entire year.

To sign up now or to learn more information, click here.