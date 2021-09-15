Norfolk Area Pride Festival first of its kind in Northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — The first Norfolk Area Pride Festival will take place Saturday, September 18 at the Norfolk Arts Center at 305 N. 5th Street in Norfolk, Nebraska 68701.

Organizers say that participants from cities around the Midwest are expected to take part in the celebration. The events are taking place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. are family-friendly and will begin with a proclamation from the Mayor of Norfolk followed by an outdoor Zumba class.

Mo Bailey will emcee the LGBTQIA+ panel discussion taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. She said the festival will be using the arts center parking lot for activities and attendees can park along 5th Street and in the City of Norfolk parking lot adjacent to the arts center.

Bailey also said that one of the reasons she's excited to organize the festival is that she's heard from Norfolk natives who didn't feel welcome or affirmed in the community in the past because of their LGBTQIA+ status. As someone who was born and raised in the community, she's looking forward to changing that for others.

To learn more visit the organization's website: www.norfolkareapride.org

