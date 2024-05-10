Northern Lights Could be Visible in Nebraska and Iowa: Here's the Best Timing and Location

Thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm, the northern lights could be visible farther south than normal, including here in Nebraska and Iowa!

These things are difficult to forecast, but the University of Alaska Fairbanks and NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center both believe the storm should be strong enough for all of us Huskers and Hawkeyes to see them with the naked eye. In fact, a good portion of the southern USA could even spot them with the help of a long exposure camera.

KMTV Northern Lights visibility May 10-11

While the space weather part is tricky, we're pretty confident the Earth weather will cooperate with mostly clear skies.

You'll need to get away from any city lights, especially in places like Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln... but even a street light in a more rural area can adjust your eyes enough to block your view. Basically, the darker an area you can find, the better your eyes will be able to spot them.

The storm will be strengthening from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, but the best time to see them will likely be from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday. The lights would likely fade again between 4 and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Look north for a green glow along the horizon. The best case scenario would be to actually see some of the green light pillars above the horizon, but that is far from a guarantee. We'll hope for the best!!

