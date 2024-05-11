Northern Lights: Round 2... Here's the Latest Timing

A strong geomagnetic storm continues this weekend, giving us another chance to see the Northern Lights! The Space Weather Prediction Center doesn't believe the storm will be as strong Saturday night as it was Friday night, but the northern half of the country, including Nebraska and Iowa, should still be able to see the colorful glow again Saturday night.

KMTV - Joseph Meyer Northern Lights from May 10, 2024

The exact timing is impossible to predict, but you can start checking the sky right after sunset. The most likely period to see them will be from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday... although the lights could continue through the overnight hours. The sky should be mostly clear across our area, so if anything is there, we should be able to see it.

You'll need to get away from any city lights, especially in places like Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Lincoln... but even a street light in a more rural area can adjust your eyes enough to block your view. Basically, the darker an area you can find, the better your eyes will be able to spot them.

Look north for a green glow along the horizon. The best case scenario would be to actually see some of the green, purple, and pink light pillars above the horizon again, but that is not a guarantee.

