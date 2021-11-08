Northpoint Nebraska opens outpatient rehab center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Anxiety, depression, and substance abuse are at all-time highs in the US since the pandemic began.

Northpoint Nebraska opened a rehab center in September to house and treat people in the community that are struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, along with those fighting mental illness.

Now they are opening a new facility today.

Northpoint Omaha, located at 8710 Frederick St., compliments the existing residential facility.

It will provide outpatient programs for those battling mental illness and substance abuse at a less severe or intense level.

They provide both individual and group therapy with licensed therapists, along with other activities to help clear the mind, body, and spirit.

Patients will spend three to five hours a week at the facility or as much as 15-20 hours a week, depending on their needs.

“It’s a flexible look at treatment. It gives people a chance to remain in their communities and to take some risks in terms of how they’re approaching their recovery, whether it be for mental health or for substance abuse,” Northpoint Nebraska Vice President Mark Jones said. “Not everybody needs a residential level care, but some people need a level of care that kind of steps them down and provides them with a gradual reintegration into the community.”

Jones says this gives people in the community a chance to connect and grow with others.

“The programs we will offer here will give people a chance to stay connected. It’s easier to be isolated during the winter and not get out and use your resources as much as possible,” Jones said. “If somebody is in need of substance abuse services or mental health services, the ability to kind of connect with others, learn from others, and grow with others at the same time is a real important feature.”

The new rehab center will also include a partial hospitalization program.

As of right now they only offer care for people 18 years old and older. However, they plan to begin programs for those under 18 in the spring.

To learn more about Northpoint Nebraska or to reach out for help, click here.

