NOW CONFIRMED: 45 cases of Cyclospora in Douglas County, up from 27 within five days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department says it has now identified 45 cases of Cyclospora - at least as of July 25th (not releasing that case count, however, until July 28th).
- The previous update from DCHD came on July 20th. At that time, local health officials say they knew of 27 cases.
- Importantly, they say they don't yet know if these cases are part of the national outbreak, of which nine states are included. Those are: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
- The CDC urges Americans: 'Do not eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico. If you purchased recalled lettuce, throw it out or return it.
- The CDC also explains of cyclosporiasis - it can take as little as two days, and up to two weeks, to present symptoms. Those include:
- Watery diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Cramping
- Bloating
- Increased gas
- Nausea
- Fatigue
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