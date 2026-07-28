NOW CONFIRMED: 45 cases of Cyclospora in Douglas County, up from 27 within five days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department says it has now identified 45 cases of Cyclospora - at least as of July 25th (not releasing that case count, however, until July 28th).



The previous update from DCHD came on July 20th. At that time, local health officials say they knew of 27 cases.

Importantly, they say they don't yet know if these cases are part of the national outbreak, of which nine states are included. Those are: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The CDC urges Americans: 'Do not eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico. If you purchased recalled lettuce, throw it out or return it.

The CDC also explains of cyclosporiasis - it can take as little as two days, and up to two weeks, to present symptoms. Those include:

Watery diarrhea Loss of appetite Weight loss Cramping Bloating Increased gas Nausea Fatigue



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.