NSP investigating multi-fatality crash in Dodge County

SCRIBNER, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday morning the Nebraska State Patrol said it was investigating a multi-fatality crash near Scribner on U.S. Route 275.
The NSP is warning of road closures while the investigation
is underway. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Troopers are investigating a multi-fatality crash that occurred this morning on Highway 275 near Scribner.— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) June 10, 2021
There are road closures in the area during the investigation. More information will be provided when appropriate.
Please keep all involved in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/sFvK86SW3z