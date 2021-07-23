Objection to Sarpy County Public Defender Tom Strigenz's conduct to be addressed by county board

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — An item on the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting, which is being held next Tuesday, addresses an objection to the alleged conduct of Public Defender Tom Strigenz.

A resolution for the meeting states that the county "received three anonymous complaints alleging that Sarpy County Public Defender Tom Strigenz (“Strigenz”) was engaged in an interpersonal relationship with a subordinate employee that potentially opened the County to a sexual harassment lawsuit."

The agenda item continues to say that the county "hired Woods Aitken, LLP to conduct an independent investigation into these allegations. Strigenz refused to participate in the investigation and it appears that he likely threatened and intimidated witnesses involved in the investigation."

The county agenda says that multiple witness interviews and collection of evidence "support the conclusion that there is merit to the allegations in the anonymous complaints."

The resolution says the county asked Strigenz to resign and refused to do so.

The item also mentions that Strigenz is an elected official and therefore, the board has limited options for taking disciplinary action against the public defender. It also mentions that his alleged actions could potentially expose the county to liability.

The agenda item, which the board will take up on Tuesday, encourages employees with any additional information to report it to the Human Resources department.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.