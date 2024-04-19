Officer Ross Bartlett remembered as "steadfast" in his service to several communities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Family, friends and neighbors mourned and celebrated Ceresco Police Officer Ross Bartlett on Friday. He was killed in the line of duty. On April 12, during a traffic stop along Highway 77, Bartlett was sitting in his car when another driver crashed into him.



At the service at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Bartlett was described as selfless, loving, a true friend, funny, hard-working, an entrepreneur and someone who enjoyed M&Ms.

Bartlett was remembered as a servant for whom law enforcement wasn't just 'something he did,' but it's who who he was.

Nebraska State Patrol Chaplain Mark Borchardt said, "There was purpose to Ross's life. And as Ross walked through various agencies that he served in, there was tremendous purpose in what he did."

One of the most powerful moments came with Bartlett's End of Watch call from the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center.

Watch the included video to hear the call.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.