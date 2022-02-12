Old Market restaurant Gather in Omaha expands indoor urban farm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fresh locally grown produce is hard to come by this time of year, but one Old Market restaurant is making it easy to access.

Since Gather in Omaha opened in September, it's more than doubled the size of its indoor urban farm and now has more than sixty vertical growing towers.

This allows the restaurant to use the freshest ingredients possible — but you don’t have to dine in to enjoy it. Visitors can buy produce straight from the source.

“It’s sustainable farming at its best. Everything is community-driven. We do a CSA share with No More Empty Pots. CSA is community-supported agriculture, so it’s able to give back to the community,” said Heather Swain, farm manager at Gather in Omaha.

Its towers use 95% less water than traditional farming and the restaurant grows an assortment of herbs and greens like kale, romaine lettuce, and arugula.

