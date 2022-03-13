Watch
Omaha 18-year-old fatally shot; no arrests made

(Source: Pixabay)
File Photo of police lights
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 12:11:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager identified as 18-year-old Tanner Ferrell.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers called 161st Avenue found Ferrell had been shot. Ferrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP

