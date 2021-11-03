Omaha activist Bear Alexander, AKA Alexander Matthews, arraigned in New York on 6 felony counts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now has confirmed that an Omaha-area activist, known as Bear Alexander, was arraigned this morning in a New York Criminal Court on six felony charges.

A defendant by the name of Alexander Matthews with the same birth year as Bear Alexander is charged with one count of causing physical injury; one count of robbery of a motor vehicle; one count of grand larceny of an automobile over $100; one count of strangulation in the second degree; two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

3 News Now used additional sources, including social media posts by an alleged victim and his middle initial to confirm the identity of Alexander Matthews.

In an email, Detective Sophia Mason with the New York Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 24-year-old male, with an Omaha address, named Alexander Matthews on Nov. 2 in New York City.

Mason listed the following charges:

Robbery

Strangulation

Grand Larceny

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Assault

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance

