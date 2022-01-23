Omaha activist Bear Alexander has charges dropped; faces misdemeanors instead

NEW YORK, (KMTV) — Six felonies charges against Omaha activist Bear Alexander have been dismissed in a New York court.

He now faces only misdemeanors.

Court documents show that Alexander Matthews faces 13 misdemeanors ranging from possession of stolen property to assault.

Investigators say Bear got into a fight with a woman inside an Uber last November.

They say after reaching their destination, he pushed her head into a wall and started choking her before throwing her to the floor. Then took her keys and left with her car.

