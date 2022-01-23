Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha activist Bear Alexander has charges dropped; faces misdemeanors instead

items.[0].image.alt
File
gavel
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 13:32:26-05

NEW YORK, (KMTV) — Six felonies charges against Omaha activist Bear Alexander have been dismissed in a New York court.

He now faces only misdemeanors.

Court documents show that Alexander Matthews faces 13 misdemeanors ranging from possession of stolen property to assault.

Investigators say Bear got into a fight with a woman inside an Uber last November.

They say after reaching their destination, he pushed her head into a wall and started choking her before throwing her to the floor. Then took her keys and left with her car.

SEE MORE: UPDATE: Omaha activist Bear Alexander arraigned in NYC on 6 counts; NYPD provides more details

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018