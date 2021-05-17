Watch
Omaha activist, Dominique Morgan, featured in new Apple Watch ad

Posted at 6:32 PM, May 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a Tweet announcing the new Apple Watch Pride bands, CEO Tim Cook wrote, “Black, Brown and transgender activists have always been at the heart of the LGBTQ+ movement.”

Featured in the news release and Cook’s social media post is an image of Dominique Morgan, a community activist and musician from Omaha.

Morgan models one of the new Pride watch bands, which features the traditional rainbow colors of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag. It also incorporates other symbolic hues.

According to the news release, “Black and brown symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. ”

The ad mentions that Morgan is on the board of directors for GLSEN, a New York City-based organization that advocates for a supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive educational environment for K-12 students.

