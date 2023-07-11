Omaha and Council Bluffs officers who shot a homicide suspect identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released the names of the two officers from Omaha and Council Bluffs who fatally shota homicide suspect on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

The 41-year-old suspect, Matthew Briggs, was inside a vehicle he allegedly stole when the two officer discharged their service weapons. Briggs later died at Nebraska Medicine.

This is the news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety:

"On Saturday July 8, 2023 the Council Bluffs Police Department requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with an officer involved shooting that occurred at the intersection of Valley View Drive and College Road in Council Bluffs.

Officers from multiple agencies were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a subject who was suspected to be involved in multiple violent incidents throughout the morning of July 8th in and around Omaha, and Bellevue, Nebraska. The suspect was identified as Matthew Briggs (41 years old) of Omaha Nebraska. Briggs was known to be armed with multiple weapons. The pursuit crossed into Iowa with Briggs driving 100+ mph at times during the pursuit. The pursuit ended in Council Bluffs when a Council Bluffs Patrol Officer performed a P.I.T. maneuver on the vehicle Briggs was operating, ending the pursuit.

Briggs pointed a weapon at the officers and two officers fired their weapons at Briggs. Law enforcement and EMS immediately performed life-saving measures on Briggs. Briggs was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha where he was pronounced deceased. Briggs was later transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa. On July 10, 2023, a forensic autopsy was performed on Briggs. Briggs died of a fatal gun-shot wound.

On July 10, 2023, Agents from the DCI interviewed the officers who were involved in the shooting. The officers have been identified as Lieutenant Chad Geer who is a 27-years veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department, and Lieutenant Martin Stiles who is a 23-years veteran of the Omaha Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. At the conclusion of the DCI’s investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Pottawattamie County Attorney and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office."

