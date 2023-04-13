Omaha area fires visible on satellite; state-wide burn ban declared

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wildfires are popping up this week in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Gov. Jim Pillen declared a statewide burn ban starting on Thursday and lasting until midnight on Sunday.

Thursday the smoke was visible by satellite.

NEXLAB April 13 fires

Wildfires in northeast Omaha near N.P. Dodge Park. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/PTYrb2xs9r — Molly Hudson (@MollyHudson22) April 13, 2023

