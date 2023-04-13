Watch Now
Omaha area fires visible on satellite; state-wide burn ban declared

CODNEXLAB-GOES-East-local-Iowa-01-20_06Z-20230413_map_noBar-16-1n-10-100.gif
NEXLAB
April 13 fires
DPDodgeFire.jpg
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:04:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wildfires are popping up this week in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Gov. Jim Pillen declared a statewide burn ban starting on Thursday and lasting until midnight on Sunday.

Thursday the smoke was visible by satellite.

April 13 fires

Watch on Facebook:

