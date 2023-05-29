Omaha area veterans and members of Congress mark Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A wide variety of events held around the metro area honored fallen soldiers, those who lost family members in service, and all those who have fought to protect freedom.

VFW Post 2503held an event complete with an honor guard, Quilts of Valor, and Congressmen Don Bacon and Sen. Pete Ricketts.

“When I look around our Heartland, I see the spirit of those who gave their all, who love their country, and as a spirit of putting our country first, because that's what it's going to take to preserve this great land,” said Bacon.

Ricketts was also a speaker this afternoon.

"The best place to keep alive those sacrifices is in our hearts. To remember what they did. We certainly have those who have fallen here in Nebraska. Most recently, Corporal Daegan Page.”

