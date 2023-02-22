Watch Now
Despite fewer members, VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard laying hundreds of veterans to rest a year the right way

“It is a true dedication and an honor to honor other veterans who served before us.” The honor has become more challenging for the VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard, but the dedication has never wavered.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When called upon the VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard is always there.

From parades to flag raisings and presentations – and most importantly — veteran funerals. Where they honor hundreds of service members every year.

The honor has become more challenging over the years, but the dedication has never wavered.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson met with the honor guard, and he lets them tell the story in this week’s Mission Service.

