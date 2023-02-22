Despite fewer members, VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard laying hundreds of veterans to rest a year the right way

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When called upon the VFW Post 2503 Honor Guard is always there.

From parades to flag raisings and presentations – and most importantly — veteran funerals. Where they honor hundreds of service members every year.

The honor has become more challenging over the years, but the dedication has never wavered.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson met with the honor guard, and he lets them tell the story in this week’s Mission Service.

