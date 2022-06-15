Omaha Baseball Village offers 'something for everyone' at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Baseball Village began in 2011 when the College World Series moved from Rosenblatt Stadium to Charles Schwab Field Omaha downtown.

A quick look around and you can see how much the village has grown in 11 years.

Whether you are looking for CWS and baseball apparel, to grab a bite to eat, or to participate in fun activities, the village on 13th street across from the ballpark is the place to go.

Its beer garden, The Mat, has become the go-to spot to grab a beverage, watch the games, and enjoy the city’s nightlife.

Omaha Baseball Village Marketing Coordinator Jenny Peters says they’ve added even more vendors and fun activities this year.

“We have more batting cages including a beautiful one inside the bullpen so kids can get a really good experience in there. There’s a lot of boutiques, so I would tell the women to come down and shop because this has become a little shopping area,” Peters said. “Our plan is to make sure what you’re into and what your age is, there’s something for you going on, and a lot of that will change daily.”

It will also host its annual Flying Flags for Charity and Hero Day events. To learn more about those events, click here.

Peters says they plan year around to open the village up for the CWS, and the actual building of the village starts in May.

She says the growth of the village has added to the experience, but it’s the games and the people that make it so special.

“This is really about the respect of the game and the love for the game that’s happening across the street. The atmosphere of the College World Series is unmatched, it’s just so much fun,” Peters said. “Even if you’re not a baseball fan, you have to come down here. It’s really just about Omaha being at its best in the month of June.”

The Omaha Baseball Village will open Thursday before the College World Series at 10 a.m.

To see the list of vendors, and for all the happenings at the village, click here.

