Omaha-based Scatter Joy Acres heading to Louisiana to help rescue animals; donations needed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scatter Joy Acres (SJA), a local petting zoo and animal-assisted therapy organization, is traveling to Louisiana to rescue animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. SJA will be delivering supplies and helping to move some animals to safety.

The non-profit is gathering supplies for the effort and they will depart on Wednesday night. Supply donations are needed.

The ranch is located at 4966 Newport Ave. The following supplies can be dropped off by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Items needed:

Dog and cat food

Towels

Linens

Bottle water

Generators

Gas cans

Tarps

Chainsaw

Batteries

Flashlights

You can also make monetary donations on the website: scatterjoyacres.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.