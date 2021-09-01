Omaha-based Scatter Joy Acres heading to Louisiana to help rescue animals; donations needed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scatter Joy Acres (SJA), a local petting zoo and animal-assisted therapy organization, is traveling to Louisiana to rescue animals in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. SJA will be delivering supplies and helping to move some animals to safety.
The non-profit is gathering supplies for the effort and they will depart on Wednesday night. Supply donations are needed.
The ranch is located at 4966 Newport Ave. The following supplies can be dropped off by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Items needed:
- Dog and cat food
- Towels
- Linens
- Bottle water
- Generators
- Gas cans
- Tarps
- Chainsaw
- Batteries
- Flashlights
You can also make monetary donations on the website: scatterjoyacres.org
