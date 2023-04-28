Omaha breakfast restaurant Over Easy closing; to celebrate its last service June 4

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a Facebook Post, OVER EASY announced it will be closing its doors on June 4.

The Facebook Post read:

"Ten Years!!!!

10 years ago today we signed a lease and our idea of a modern breakfast spot was born!

Our Q Street location has been home for 3,650 days and counting.

During that time.. national TV shows, magazines, celebrity chefs, all have found their way to West Omaha.

Wow. What an adventure.

Now that we have completed our term it is time for new steps.

Over Easy will not be renewing its lease at 16859 Q Street and will celebrate its last service at the space on June 4th.

106,267 pop-tarts, 67,821 mimosas, and 1 million memories later this space will always be special to us.

We hope you have had fun and shared family memories right along side us.

In the meantime please come out, bring the family, grab a t-shirt and enjoy some breakfast.

We would love to see you.

We cannot tell you how great this has all been.

Making Omaha breakfast food fun and adding to the culture has always been our love.

We hope you have seen that."

- Big love from all of us at Over Easy

