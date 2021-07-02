Watch
Omaha businessman Dave Paladino killed in Lamoni, Iowa plane crash

A young relative was also killed in the accident
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:18:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha businessman Dave Palladino, 54, is dead following a private plane crash in Lamoni, Iowa. Mark Ashton, lead minister of Christ Community Church, confirmed with 3 News Now that Palladino was killed in the Iowa plane crash. Ashton also confirmed that Paladino's 15-year-old grandnephew also died in the crash.

The Associated Press reported that Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when it crashed as it tried to land at the Lamoni airport.

Paladino's company owned rental properties and storage facilities in the metro area.

