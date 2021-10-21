Omaha Children's Museum, DCHD pair up for vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Get vaccinated and earn a fun day with the whole family.

That’s what the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) and Omaha Children’s Museum are teaming up to provide to the community.

This Friday, October 22nd, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., DCHD will be administering all three of the COVID-19 vaccine shots for free in the parking lot at the Children’s Museum. They will not be providing booster shots. No appointment is needed.

If you receive a vaccine, you will be given an admission pass for four people to the museum.

You can either use that pass at a later date or that night for the museum’s trick-or-treat event, where they will stay open until 7 p.m.

Children’s Museum is glad they can play a part in getting more people vaccinated.

“Most of our kids are unvaccinated, and we want to protect them and our staff as well,” Omaha Children’s Museum Marketing/Public Relations Director Kim Reiner said. “Whatever we can do to help them stay safe and healthy, we will do it. If their adults can get vaccinated, that’s just one more step to help the children who visit the museum stay safe.”

Reiner says the two have paired up before with a lot of success.

“It went very well, people really enjoyed it. We had several adults get vaccinated that day, and the county was very happy about that,” she said. “They said any other time you want to do an event and have another vaccination clinic they’d be happy to do it, so Halloween seemed like a great time of year to do it. So, they are thrilled to come to our neighborhood and offer these free vaccinations.”

They are also excited for vaccines to be approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11, which we could see happen very soon. The FDA is meeting next week, October 26th, to look at research thus far and discuss the possibility of giving approval.

According to a recent survey presented by Community Data Platforms at the Douglas County Health Board meeting, 42 percent of the county says they would not allow their children 11 and under to get vaccinated or would prefer to wait longer to do so.

