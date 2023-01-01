Omaha Children's Museum hosts greatest bubble show on earth

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday was an all-day celebration at Omaha Children's Museum running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the museum hosted the greatest bubble show on earth.

There were themed crafts, a bubble sensory station, a disco dance, bubble wrap painting, a countdown, a photo booth and a bubble drop every hour

"Oh, it's so fun we have them all throughout the museum and we give an announcement,” said Madison Roman, special events and education coordinator for the Children’s Museum. “Everyone gathers around and then we play baby shark and then the bubbles come down and the kids lose their minds and it's super cute."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.