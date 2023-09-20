Omaha City Council fully staffed: Ron Hug takes oath of office for District 4

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ron Hug of South Omaha is officially the District 4 representative for the Omaha City Council after taking an oath of office Tuesday afternoon.

"It's been a whirlwind," Hug said.

It comes a week earlier than scheduled, something Hug said he requested.

"I am anxious to get moving forward, and you know that's why I asked that the swearing-in date get moved up a week," Hug said.

One concern he has already heard from constituents is the streets.

"The streets has kind of been the common complaint, the same issue for more people than anything else. And you don't have to look far in District 4 to see a street project going on," Hug said.

Hug was appointed by the city council after three rounds of votes. But the council's decision is not welcomed by all.

Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan applied for the position and announced she is changing her political affiliation from Republican to Non-partisan. Saying in a statement, "I honestly believe that this vote for City Council District 4 seat, was against my Hispanic heritage. Some on this city board, and higher in the Democrat/Republican party, are prejudiced against the people of color and Hispanics, whether you want to believe it or not."

3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson asked Hug how he plans to represent the community of District 4 fully.

"You don't do the right thing because of the color of your skin, you do the right thing because that's who you are," Hug said. "I think if they would understand that in my 24 years on the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, I continually worked to make diversity primary number one. That's reflected in Metro's numbers."

He said he plans to meet with the community.

"I will be setting up meetings, you know that will include groups, they will include people who I respect, who I consider leaders in the community. Yes, we will be doing that, absolutely," Hug said.

And said his office is open.

"I am here to serve you, I am very easy to find, you can call my city council office, 402-444-5522," Hug said.

Another complaint came from South Omaha activist Ben Salazar. He filed a complaint with the Justice Department.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.