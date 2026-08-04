Omaha city council hears public comment on two bonds for park renovations, new police, fire headquarters

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha City Council heard public comment Tuesday on two bond initiatives worth up to $185 million — one to renovate Tranquility Park and another to fund a new joint police and fire headquarters at the Crossroads development near 74th and Cass.

The first bond is worth $30 million and would help renovate Tranquility Park, transforming it into a regional destination for youth sports events.

The city needs bond funding after expected state money was redirected to another downtown sports project.

Aimee Melton, who represents Northwest Omaha and Tranquility Park on the city council, said the renovated park could draw soccer tournaments from cities like Kansas City and Chicago.

"That will bring people in (and) it will attract development, but the key is, we need the 16 fields to do that," Melton said. "So, in order to build out those sixteen fields, we do need this 30 million dollar bond to pass."

The second proposal is a $155 million bond to fund a new joint police and fire headquarters located at 74th and Cass, within the Crossroads development.

The new facility would be completed in 2030, if financing is approved.

Melton said moving to a more central location would better serve residents in outlying districts.

"We do need a new building," Melton said. "I actually think locating it at 72nd and Dodge is a great central location."

On July 20, Mayor John Ewing unveiled the project alongside Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Fire Chief Kathy Bossman.

"It is not a building where we are going to have rescue squads and fire engines responding with sirens," Ewing said on July 20. "This is an office building that gives us the opportunity to house the leaders of police and fire together for the first time in the history of the city of Omaha."

Omaha City Council will vote on both bonds August 18.

If approved, voters will have the final say.