Omaha City Council names Aimee Melton as vice president, re-elects Festersen council president

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council voted on Tuesday to re-elect Pete Festersen as City Council President as well as voted to name Aimee Melton as Vice President.

The council voted 6 - 0 for Festersen and voted 5 -1 for Melton.

After the vote, both members shared appreciation for the council and strive to continue to remain nonpartisan.

Festersen also thanked the council for maintaining representation for South Omaha. That is the community that Councilmember Vinny Palermo represents.

Palermo was previously stripped of his Vice President title and is currently being held in jail on several charges related to federal indictments.

