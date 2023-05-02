Vinny Palermo removed as Omaha City Council Vice President, remains on council

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha City Council voted 5-1 to removeindicted Councilmember Vinny Palermo from his role as council vice president. Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse cited the city charter, Palermo's recent indictment and the federal detention order as the legal grounds for removing Palermo from that position.

Councilmember Juanita Johnson was the only 'no' vote. She said that an indictment is merely an accusation and that Palermo is innocent until proven guilty.

The motion to remove Palermo as vice president of the council was made by Councilmember Brinker Harding, who said Palermo should be removed as VP for conduct unbecoming and for an inability to perform the duties of the position.

Palermo's term as council vice president would have ended in June. He remains a member of the council.

