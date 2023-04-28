Omaha City Councilmember Vinny Palermo and retired police officer Rich Gonzalez to remain in jail until trial

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — United States Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart ordered, on Friday, that former police officer Rich Gonzalez and Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo will remain in jail until trial. It was already decided on Monday that Johnny Palermo, no relation to Vinny Palermo, would remain in jail.

The judge ruled that both Rich Gonzalez and Vinny Palermo “would pose a risk of harm to the public, nonappearance, and obstruction of justice.”

She also noted in her ruling that Vinny Palermo is charged with violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2019 tax fraud case and now faces a new indictment on fraud charges.

The judge wrote, “On December 19, 2019, Defendant was sentenced to a term of four years of probation on three counts of failing to file a tax return. As relevant to this order, pursuant to Defendant’s terms of probation, Defendant was not to commit a local, state, or federal crime while on probation, and he was not to leave the District of Nebraska with the prior authorization of the court or his probation officer.”

Rich Gonzalezrequested to be placed on house arrest, but Zwart rejected that request writing, “This suggestion is onerous and simply not feasible for either the court or the Defendant and his family member custodians."

On April 21, Vinny Palermo and Gonzalez, along with two others, were indicted in federal court on multiple counts relating to alleged fraudulent activity.

READ MORE:

Detention order for Rich Gonzalez

Detention order for Vinny Palermo

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.