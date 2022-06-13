Omaha City Councilmember Juanita Johnson under investigation for misdemeanor domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha City Councilmember Juanita Johnson is under investigation by the Omaha Police Department domestic violence unit after an incident at a business on North 24th Street over the weekend, according to an OPD incident report. No citation has been issued as of Monday evening, OPD Officer Phil Anson told 3 News Now.

In the report, the victim says he is her ex-boyfriend and that Johnson allegedly threw a large candle at him on Saturday afternoon, missing him but striking the building.

The victim accused Johnson of coming into the store several times over the last two years and, according to the report, says he told her to leave repeatedly.

Police responded around 1 p.m. on Saturday. 3 News Now interviewed Johnson shortly after the alleged incident during a community event on the same day.

The OPD incident report lists the potential charge as misdemeanor criminal mischief, under $500. Johnson has yet to respond to calls for comment from 3 News Now.

She has been on the Omaha City Council since 2021 and represents parts of North Omaha and downtown.