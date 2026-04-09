Omaha entrepreneurs connect and share ideas at One Million Cups networking event at Millwork Commons

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - - Dozens of Omaha entrepreneurs gather every Wednesday at Millwork Commons for One Million Cups, a networking event aimed at building community. Presenters are given six minutes to share their business or nonprofit goals, providing local leaders an opportunity to connect, find mentorship and exchange advice.

Local entrepreneurs gather every Wednesday morning at Millwork Commons for an event called One Million Cups to connect and share ideas.

Presenters are given six minutes to tell the community who they are, what they are doing and why they are doing it.

Business and nonprofit leaders use the gatherings to find mentorship, share advice and support each other

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of entrepreneurs gathered at Millwork Commons to network and discuss ideas. Organizers say they are building community one cup at a time through an event called One Million Cups.

Every Wednesday across more than 100 communities, entrepreneurs are educating, inspiring and connecting.

In Omaha, presenters are given six minutes to tell the community who they are, what they are doing and why they are doing it.

Kevin Barbour, the area director of Club Z Tutoring of Omaha, attended One Million Cups for the first time in hopes of finding mentorship.

"It's awesome to see so many like-minded individuals in the same place. It's, I mean, it's extremely challenging to find entrepreneurs that are all together at the same time, and this is a great place to do that," Barbour said.

Rachel Jacobson gives and gets advice at the gatherings. As the founder of Film Streams, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the local cultural scene through screening new and old movies, she knows the struggles. She attended the event after starting another nonprofit called Pedal.

"I love this casual dynamic where you can present about what you're working on, and everyone's, like, super supportive and kind, and, you know, I'm excited to have an opportunity to talk to everyone," Jacobson said.

"Nonprofits really deserve to be on the forefront of the change that's happening in technology. I really want to see them take advantage of the opportunities," Jacobson said.

Business and nonprofit entrepreneurs are invited to attend the event any Wednesday morning at 8:30.

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