Omaha experts look at why Hyundais and Kias are susceptible to theft

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In as fast as a minute, someone could steal a vehicle like a Hyundai or Kia with a few simple steps.

Jeff Kohles with B Street Collision Center said that customers he sees are frustrated with how easy it is for criminals to break in and steal their cars.

"For the past three months, we probably see on average — on this property — five cars a week, so I'd say on average about 20 a month," he said.

But Hyundais and Kias aren't the only vehicles susceptible to theft. Cars with key fob remotes also can be a cause for concern.

Don Pecha, the chief information officer with First National Technology Solutions said key fob crimes typically happen at night.

"They're coming up to a car, they're actually reading the key fob in the house because they can get close enough to the house to where that key is; they then are able to start the car, get access to the car and drive it away. And the owners come out, their car is gone and there's no apparent damage, there's no broken windows, they don't know what happened," said Pecha.

He offered some tips on how to keep a car key fob safe. He recommends using an RFID case, which blocks the signal so no one can get in.

"If you put your phone in that box when you get home at the end of the night, you put your key fobs in there — any devices you would use to connect to your technology — you're protecting yourself from any attacks while your sleeping," he said.

Another option is a steering wheel lock like The Club which can keep criminals from taking off with a car.

