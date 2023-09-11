Omaha FBI remembers 9/11 with personal accounts of loss and heroism

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lynn Castriano was living in Omaha when her 30-year-old brother, Leonard, died in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. He had moved to New York City from their hometown of Buffalo a few years before 9/11 and worked for the financial firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, on the 105th floor. She told the crowd that everyone above the 90th floor of the North Tower died, but for days the family was unsure of Leonard's fate.

Castriano began Omaha’s tradition of placing flags in Memorial Park to remember the 9/11 victims.

“This tribute is not about my loss or honoring my brother. It’s about our community coming together to remember September 11th and the innocent lives lost that day. It’s about acknowledging that this was an attack on our nation; a historic event that unfolded during our lifetime. In the years that have passed, I’ve come to terms with the loss of my brother. I’ve learned to live with the pain and remember him with love and gratitude for the time we had together. And I’ve dedicated myself to keeping his memory alive, not just for my family but for all those who lost loved ones on 9/11.”

Leonard's remains have never been found, but Castriano says that she’ll remember her brother with a glass of milk and one of his favorite snacks — Oreo cookies.

Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel also spoke about his experiences on 9/11 when he was working as an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan. You can watch Kowel's story below.

Omaha FBI Special Agent in Charge remembers experience in NYC on 9/11

KMTV photojournalist Sean Kelly contributed to this story

