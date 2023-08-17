Omaha FBI warns parents of new online money mule scheme

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Nebraska and nationwide, the FBI is uncovering a new money mule scheme.

"A money mule is someone who wittingly or unwittingly transfers money on behalf of or under the direction of another individual," said Eugene Kowel, Special Agent in Charge.

Criminals, typically overseas, are recruiting teenagers and young adults through social media and online gaming platforms.

"We're increasing the risk, especially for our young people, to unwittingly be exposed to child sexual abuse material during their conversations with these individuals," said Todd DiCaprio, Supervisory Special Agent with the Crimes against Children and Human Trafficking Squad Omaha FBI.

Predators pose as an IT service or gaming company and talk to teens online about upgrades, new avatars and more appealing things that they can sell to them.

"The incentive to those individuals is, we will send X amount of money to you, you get to keep a percentage of that and then providing specific instructions most often via conversion to crypto currency," said DiCaprio.

When the scammers receive that money, they use it to distribute their child sexual abuse material to other customers.

"Many of the young people don't really know what they're doing. What they're being approached with is an easy way to make money. And in the initial approach, they have no idea what this is for and they have no reason to think its illegal," said Kowel.

This is why the FBI is encouraging parents and caregivers to warn their children of this scheme. Be aware of digital payment platforms, especially if their child has access to one on their account. And go over general online safety.

If parents or guardians suspect their child might be a victim of this money mule scheme, including if they've been targeted, contact FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688. Agents said victims should stop transferring money immediately.

