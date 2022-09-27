Omaha Fire Department: Hanscom Park gazebo fire being investigated as arson

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Batallion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick confirm on Tuesday morning that a fire in Hanscom Park, which destroyed the gazebo, is being invested as a possible arson case.

The gazebo went up in flames sometime around 6 a.m. on Monday. For many years, it's been a popular spot for photos.

According to the fire department website: Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or tips to the Arson Hotline at 402-444-FIRE (3473). Rewards are available for information leading to the identification of persons responsible for arson events. Calls will be kept confidential.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.