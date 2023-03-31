Omaha Fire Department provides update on Wednesday night 3-alarm fire Firstar Fiber Plant fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department provided an update on the Firstar Fiber Plant fire, Friday.

When fire crews arrived on Wednesday evening they reported nothing showing on arrival. Employees directed fire crews to an entrance where they said there was a fire. After entering the structure, OFD crews observed a fire in an area of recycling materials and, at that point, a fire was declared. All employees exited the structure before fire crew’s arrival and there were no civilian injuries.

Due to the amount of material and the size of the structure, second and third alarms were called for the incident. A “Mayday” was declared during the third alarm, necessitating a fourth alarm. All firefighters were located and exited the structure, and no injuries were reported.

After several hours, the fire was brought under control. The cause was determined to be accidental due to combustible material in and around machinery malfunction.

The estimated cost of the damage is $200,000.

SEE MORE: Firefighter issues 'Mayday' call during 3-alarm fire at Firstar Fiber on Wednesday, now doing fine

Battery in recycling may be cause of 3-alarm fire at Omaha plant, company says

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.