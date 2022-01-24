Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has a name for its first African elephant calf born at the zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the name of 18-year-old African elephant Kiki’s calf.

Her name is Eugenia. The name means “noble” or “well-born”.

The Grewcock Family won the naming rights at the Zoo’s fundraiser, Zoofari. They say the name is a family name and that is why it was selected.

“As a family, we have always had a great love of elephants. The fact that these elephants were saved from drought-stricken Swaziland makes their story especially remarkable,” said Mrs. William Grewcock. “Being able to select the name of the first elephant born at the Zoo is very special to us.”

Eugenia was born on Jan 7 and is the first elephant to be born in the Zoo’s history.

The Elephant Herd Room is currently closed to the public to allow the Animal Care staff to observe the herd.

The Zoo is awaiting the birth of a second African elephant calf. They are due this winter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.