Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes first elephant calf

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced in a press release that Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a calf at 11:33 a.m. today.

Mom and calf are doing well. The gender and weight of the calf are unknown at this time. The calf is the first elephant born at the Zoo.

Animal Care Staff implemented a 24-hour watch for Kiki Thursday, January 6, when they noticed a continual drop in her progesterone levels, indicating labor would take place soon. Kiki delivered the calf with all females in the herd present.

At this time, the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to the public to allow Animal Care Staff time to observe bonding, maternal behaviors and nursing.

Callee, the father, is 21 and joined Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 2019.

The Zoo is awaiting the arrival of a second African elephant calf also due this winter.

Visitors will have the opportunity to reserve a timed ticket to see the calf with the herd in the Elephant Family Quarters once reopened.

Updates about the elephants and timed ticketing will be provided via media alerts and the Zoo’s social media pages as additional information becomes available.

