OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The school year is quickly approaching, and with the rise of inflation school supplies are tough for some to afford.

That includes the teens and young adults at Omaha Home for Boys. OHB is hosting a Back to School Supplies Drive that will run through August 2.

3 News Now Reporter Zach Williamson spoke with OHB Communications and Marketing Director RaeAnn Knoell about the drive and how you can help.

To make a monetary donation or access OHB's Amazon wishlist, click here.