Omaha Labor Day Parade honors workforce: 'The fact that I have a living wage ... is a beautiful thing'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 46th annual Omaha Labor Day parade brought together friends and family to honor union members, local organizations and more a part of the workforce in the area.

"In my mind, we're celebrating the country and the freedoms we have and all the things we get to enjoy," said Teri Crowell, a member of the Local 1521 Union.

The Local 1521 Union represents gas and water workers in Omaha. Crowell said she's grateful to be a part of the group.

"People have a voice when they belong to a labor organization and so, being a member of the labor unions, we get to negotiate our wages and our terms and conditions of employment," she said.

Another union member, Nicolas Bell, with Local Union 464, said he feels strongly about the holiday.

"You know unions have had a bad rap for years and years and years. We're a family, we're an organization that takes care of each other," he said.

Members of the Local Union 464 have been walking in the parade for almost two decades. For this parade, around 400 members were present. Bell said this is an important holiday for all workers.

"The fact that I have a living wage off of what I do is a beautiful thing and it's a rare thing in this country right now," he said.

The parade brought out crowds lining the streets, where friends and family could enjoy the festivities.

"It's really nice to see everybody that helps our city grow so it's nice to have her be a part of that, as well," said Lauren Macaulay, who attended the parade for the first time with her daughter she referred to.

Beyond the floats, candy, and fun lies a deeper meaning for those in the workforce, who had the chance to be honored in this parade for all that they do.

