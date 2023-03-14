Omaha man dies from injuries sustained in crash with school bus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that the driver of a Cadillac who crashed into a school bus last Thursday has died from their injuries.

Here's what we know from police:

A driver involved in a crash at 58th and Blondo Street on March 9 has died due to injuries sustained during that crash.

Sixty-one-year-old Yusuf Kafele of Omaha died at the hospital on Monday, March 13.

Police responded to the scene at 8:43 a.m. on March 9. Police say an investigation revealed that a 2006 Cadillac DTS driven by Kafele was westbound on Blondo Street when it crossed the centerline and collided with a school bus.

OFD medics transported Kafele to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

There were nine students on the bus at the time of the crash. Two students were transported to the hospital as a precaution, but no one on the bus had visible injuries, according to police.

