Omaha man missing for almost a week from Carter Lake area

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — Carter Lake police are looking for help finding a missing man. Alexander Sanabria, 71, was last seen leaving the Prairie Flower Casino on June 29.

His daughter, Summer Sanabria, said he was wearing a striped white t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

"He left the premises around 11:00 pm that night and he has not been seen since," said Summer.

Since the time Sanabria has gone missing, the family has been putting up "Missing person" fliers around the Carter Lake area where he disappeared.

The Carter Lake Police have filed a report and are looking into the case.

Summer said the last thing police told them was that Sanabria left the casino in a black 2004 Toyota Avalon. He went towards Abbot Drive and went north. The car has Nebraska plates VEL 859.

Sanabria is 5'8", 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The family is concerned because he left his phone at home and has been showing signs of Dementia and Alzheimer's.

“We are worried he may not know his way home or how to contact us," said Summer.

While there have been alerts put on his cards, there have been no recent signs of use.

“We’re just very worried about him," said Summer. "And we want him to come home.”

While Sanabria was last seen in Carter Lake, he lives in Omaha.

Anyone with information on Alex Sanabria's whereabouts can contact police at 712-347-5920.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.