Omaha man to face murder trial in March double killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man accused of fatally shooting two men in March has been ordered to stand trial on two first-degree murder and other counts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a judge on Monday bound the case against 24-year-old Mabior Mabior over to trial court.

Mabior is charged with the murder counts and two weapons counts in the March 27 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Loklok Thok and 24-year-old Duop Tang Deng.

Omaha Police Detective Mike Young testified Monday that video and ballistic evidence pointed to Mabior as the shooter.

