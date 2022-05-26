Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announces marriage to Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke in private ceremony Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced on Thursday morning that she married a long-time friend, Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke in a private ceremony on Wednesday. Stothert was widowed in March 2021 when her husband of 40 years, Dr. Joseph Stothert, died unexpectedly.

See the mayor's entire statement below.

"Dear Friends-

I want to share a personal announcement with you.

On Wednesday, May 25, Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke and I were married in a private ceremony. Kevin and I met 45 years ago in St. Louis when he was in medical school at St. Louis University and I was a critical care nurse at St. Louis University Hospital.

Kevin is an anesthesiologist, he completed his training at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

As we both moved around the country with families and careers, we have remained friends. His friendship has been a great source of strength for me, especially over the last year.

Kevin and I look forward to seeing you soon."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.