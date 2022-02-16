Omaha metro area school districts begin lifting mask requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At least three school districts in the Omaha metropolitan area announced plans on Wednesday to lift mask requirements for students and staff.

On Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Health Department ended the mask mandate for the City of Omaha. Local school systems say they are following suit.

Westside Community Schools said that its mask mandate would end on Thursday in a message to families and staff.

In an email to families, Millard Public Schools said that "masks are optional and recommended per CDC guidance in Millard’s schools and facilities."

The Millard email added: "We continue to ask that you help us keep our schools free from the disruption that occurs when COVID is brought into the classroom. If your children are not feeling well or are showing symptoms of being sick, please keep them home. As a reminder, we encourage all families to have a conversation with their trusted medical provider about vaccines."

Elkhorn Public Schools is also deciding to drop its mask mandate.

"In response to Dr. Huse’s decision to lift the city-wide mask mandate, EPS has implemented optional masking effective immediately," said EPS in a message to families and staff.

