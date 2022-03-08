Omaha-native and activist Dominique Morgan featured on Time Square display for Women's History Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dominique Morgan, executive director of Omaha-based nonprofit Black and Pink, was selected as one of 25 women to be featured by Spotify in Times Square to honor Women's History Month.

The display will remain up until March 13.

In honor of #IWD2022, we’re sharing new music and stories from women around the world. Read on to learn where to listen to these vibrant voices on @Spotify. https://t.co/e5SNiXFtML pic.twitter.com/JFaW1mIlAc — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) March 8, 2022

