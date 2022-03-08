Watch
Omaha-native and activist Dominique Morgan featured on Time Square display for Women's History Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dominique Morgan, executive director of Omaha-based nonprofit Black and Pink, was selected as one of 25 women to be featured by Spotify in Times Square to honor Women's History Month.

The display will remain up until March 13.

RELATED: Black and Pink buying North Omaha church for LGBT+ youth housing | Only on 3: Black and Pink unveils new headquarters in Omaha

