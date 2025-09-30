Omaha native 'cherishing every single day, every single moment' in professional debut with The Outsiders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new Broadway season has arrived in Omaha with The Outsiders, which won four Tony Awards last year including Best Musical. The touring production features one of our own.

Mekhi Payne was born and raised in Omaha, and graduated from Omaha South. It wasn't until he was in high school that he got into theater.

As a company member trained to play Steve or Two-Bit, Mekhi is making his professional debut in The Outsiders. On getting the call: "It kind of turned my world upside down."

He'd like to return to college once this run, which includes 34 cities, has wrapped. Though, Mekhi is mindful this is a special chapter in his life. "I'm trying to work on cherishing every single day, every single moment."

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

"How did it feel when you got the call?," we wondered.

"It kind of turned my world upside down," Mekhi Payne recalled.

The Omaha South graduate was in college when the golden opportunity came. He is trained to play Steve or Two-Bit.

"I love playing Steve. I just connect to him more. But Two-Bit? He holds that show together. And he's fun. I love him, too," Mekhi explained.

He'd read the book in middle school and loved the story - about rivals, status and belonging. But, as a performer, Mekhi didn't get into theater until high school. That's also when he took part in the Nebraska Theater Academy Program.

Mekhi also credits church and growing up Nebraska for making him who he is.

"Homey, I like to say. We love family. And we accept people into our family even if you weren't born into it," he said in describing his values.

The Outsiders company has become like family.

"Every single one of those people, I will say... with all of my heart are the most talented people I've ever met in my entire life. They are so insanely talented, it's crazy," Mekhi smiled.

They've all taken him under their wings - and also relied on him for hometown recommendations. The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has been the standout so far.

For Mekhi, they're memories made off the stage - and on.

"I'm trying to work on cherishing every single day, every single moment," he nodded.

For tickets to The Outsiders, visit this site. The show runs through Saturday, October 4, 2025 at The Orpheum. Including Omaha, the production will visit 34 cities over the next year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.