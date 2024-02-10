Omaha native makes fourth Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs as Senior Executive Chef

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha native Erin Wishon doesn’t put on pads or call plays for the Chiefs, but she plays a big role in making sure the team is ready to go.



I hopped on a zoom with the team’s Senior Executive Chef — who’s in Vegas ahead of her fourth Super Bowl.

“I fell in love with the atmosphere, the energy of the fans on gameday, that constant strive for greatness in the daily life...it’s great to have people around you that feel the same way.”

Wishon has served the team six to seven days a week, year-round, for parts of 13 years.

“I always joke that I’m not really a fan I’m just very supportive of my work environment and coworkers,” Wishon laughed.

Wishon has been cooking for her ‘co-workers’ for quite some time — even before the Chiefs were cooking.

“There’s a major culture change. I kind of left during the negative years and then I came back in coach reid’s second year. Just a completely different environment. The energy in the room is different.”

She responsible for fueling that energy.

“In general we feed the team 6-7 days a week year around. We do the practice facility, the team hotel and the stadium.”

Beef and seafood have become the players favorites, but the menu is never-ending.

“You got coaches who sometimes want more comfort food because they’re working 100 hours a week. You’ve got trainers who are the cleanest people on earth and how they eat, so you’re kind of trying to feed a lot of different pallets. So our variety is really extreme.”

Chef Erin says her favorite moment was that first super bowl in this incredible run — but it’s the mentality of everyone in the organization that makes the job so special

We hear about Patrick Mahomes chasing greatness, but Wishon gets Super Bowl rings too.

She told me she doesn’t plan on retiring until she has a set of brass knuckles.

Reporting in Omaha I'm Zach Williamson.

