Omaha organization Free Bikes 4 Kidz donates bikes to local kids Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You may remember back in October, 3 News Now anchor Mary Nelson told us about an organization new to Omaha called Free Bikes 4 Kidz. At the time it was 10,000 square feet of empty storage space waiting for donations of pre-owned bikes.

In the middle of October, the organization collected about 500 bikes and volunteers came together over the past few months to clean up and repair all the bikes that were donated. The whole goal was to be able to give the bikes away to local kids who have never had a bike in early December.

Sunday was the big day. Community groups, organizations and kids came through every half hour to pick out a bike to keep. 3 News Now photojournalist Clayton Kush was there for all the excitement.

